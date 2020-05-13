Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend
|
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Rap star Gunna is going to deliver some major Memorial Day Weekend tunes. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his long-awaited Wunna album arrives Friday, May 22. Look and comment below! “WUNNA WORLD Wunna Album 5/22/2020 Me My team and @[email protected] got sum special to show y’all the creation !” -Gunna’s Instagram “🔥🔥” -Kevin Durant “🔥🔥🔥🔥” -NAV
