Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend

SOHH Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day WeekendRap star Gunna is going to deliver some major Memorial Day Weekend tunes. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his long-awaited Wunna album arrives Friday, May 22. Look and comment below! “WUNNA WORLD Wunna Album 5/22/2020 Me My team and @[email protected] got sum special to show y’all the creation !” -Gunna’s Instagram “🔥🔥” -Kevin Durant “🔥🔥🔥🔥” -NAV

The post Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Honor Memorial Day from Home This Year [Video]

How to Honor Memorial Day from Home This Year

Even if things are opening back up in your area, spending Memorial Day weekend at a crowded beach is still not a great idea this year.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding [Video]

As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force. Pence said the White House is considering moving the coordination of..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Jersey governor says he'd be 'shocked' if state's beaches not open by Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he would be "shocked" if the state's beaches are not reopened in time for Memorial Day weekend. But he warned that some...
FOXNews.com

Boy Scouts banned from planting American flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day due to coronavirus

A longtime Memorial Day weekend tradition to honor veterans is now canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are persisting calls to bring it back.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeamDLH

Team DLH RT @sohh: Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend https://t.co/WgSg9Dxbp5 https://t.co/O23DZVAOQa 2 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend https://t.co/WgSg9Dxbp5 https://t.co/9uyPSJBm28 10 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Look: Gunna Announces Wunna Album Drops Memorial Day Weekend https://t.co/WgSg9Dxbp5 https://t.co/O23DZVAOQa 10 hours ago