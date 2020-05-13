Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' betting big to be first theatrical release since COVID-19 theater closures
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () The studio behind Russell Crowe’s new movie “Unhinged” is taking a big gamble by making it the first major release to hit theaters since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unhinged Movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Unhinged is a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced - road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion.
Director: Derrick Borte
Writer: Carl Ellsworth
Stars: Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman