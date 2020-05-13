Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' betting big to be first theatrical release since COVID-19 theater closures

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The studio behind Russell Crowe’s new movie “Unhinged” is taking a big gamble by making it the first major release to hit theaters since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Unhinged Movie (2020) - Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman

Unhinged Movie (2020) - Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman 02:36

 Unhinged Movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Unhinged is a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced - road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Director: Derrick Borte Writer: Carl Ellsworth Stars: Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman

Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Crowe Is 'Unhinged' In New Trailer [Video]

Russell Crowe Is 'Unhinged' In New Trailer

Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman and more star in this new trailer for 'Unhinged'. Unhinged is a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced - road rage - to an..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this