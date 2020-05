The "Tonight Show" host gathered a dozen artists for an elaborate virtual performance on “home instruments.”

Brendon Urie, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots cover 'Under Pressure' using pan lids, wine glasses, and... a toaster? It's a wonder Queen and David Bowie's iconic collaboration "Under Pressure" hasn't already become a pandemic-era anthem. Who among us has not literally watched...

Mashable 17 hours ago