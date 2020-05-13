James Bond Actor Rory Kinnear's Sister Dies of Coronavirus at 48
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () James Bond star Rory Kinnear has revealed that his sister tragically died of COVID-19 aka Coronavirus at the young age of 48. The 44-year-old actor starred in the last few James Bond films as Tanner, a Secret Intelligence Service Agent. He revealed in an essay to the Telegraph that his sister, Karina, suffered severe brain [...]
James Bond GOLDFINGER movie (1964) - Clip with Sean Connery - Aston Martin DB5
Smoke screen (tick), bullet shield (tick), ejector seat (tick). Bond uses some of the gadgets on his Aston Martin DB5 in GOLDFINGER (1964). Production received just one prototype DB5 to kit out with all of the gadgets....
James Bond MOONRAKER Film - Clip with Roger Moore and Richard Kiel - Cable Car Fight
Bond takes on Jaws on top of the cable car in MOONRAKER (1979).
The fight was filmed at Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de..