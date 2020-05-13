Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Bond Actor Rory Kinnear's Sister Dies of Coronavirus at 48

Just Jared Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
James Bond star Rory Kinnear has revealed that his sister tragically died of COVID-19 aka Coronavirus at the young age of 48. The 44-year-old actor starred in the last few James Bond films as Tanner, a Secret Intelligence Service Agent. He revealed in an essay to the Telegraph that his sister, Karina, suffered severe brain [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: James Bond GOLDFINGER movie (1964) - Clip with Sean Connery - Aston Martin DB5

James Bond GOLDFINGER movie (1964) - Clip with Sean Connery - Aston Martin DB5 04:39

 James Bond GOLDFINGER movie (1964) - Clip with Sean Connery - Aston Martin DB5 Smoke screen (tick), bullet shield (tick), ejector seat (tick). Bond uses some of the gadgets on his Aston Martin DB5 in GOLDFINGER (1964). Production received just one prototype DB5 to kit out with all of the gadgets....

Recent related videos from verified sources

James Bond SPECTREmovie - clip Daniel Craig - Helicopter Fight [Video]

James Bond SPECTREmovie - clip Daniel Craig - Helicopter Fight

James Bond SPECTREmovie - clip Daniel Craig - Helicopter Fight On this day in 2015, the scene from SPECTRE where Bond grapples with Sciarra in the helicopter was filmed. The chopper was piloted by..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:35Published
James Bond MOONRAKER Film - Clip with Roger Moore and Richard Kiel - Cable Car Fight [Video]

James Bond MOONRAKER Film - Clip with Roger Moore and Richard Kiel - Cable Car Fight

James Bond MOONRAKER Film - Clip with Roger Moore and Richard Kiel - Cable Car Fight Bond takes on Jaws on top of the cable car in MOONRAKER (1979). The fight was filmed at Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rory Kinnear reveals he had to say goodbye to his sister over FaceTime as she died of coronavirus

Actor and playwright urged governments to invest 'financially and emotionally' in society's most vulnerable
Independent

Rory Kinnear Pens Heartfelt Tribute After Disabled Sister Dies of Coronavirus

The James Bond actor calls his partially paralyzed sister who passed away from Covid-19 an 'inspiration' and urges the government to increase provision for the...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLMN91

ล้างมือบ่อย ๆ นะ RT @JustJared: James Bond actor Rory Kinnear's sister has tragically died at the age of 48 from #Coronavirus https://t.co/D1rQPWixKT 8 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ James Bond Actor Rory Kinnear’s Sister Dies of Coronavirus at 48 https://t.co/K7tAGetkNy 34 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com James Bond actor Rory Kinnear's sister has tragically died at the age of 48 from #Coronavirus https://t.co/D1rQPWixKT 40 minutes ago

DavidFoyn

David Foyn RT @people: James Bond Actor Rory Kinnear Loses His Sister to Coronavirus: 'Her Life Was Not Disposable' https://t.co/RVovtFQxl0 2 hours ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @Ninecomau: "Karina was ebullient, brave and wry, with a passion for noise, laughter, family and chaos." https://t.co/dF2H71Xhao 12 hours ago

Ninecomau

Nine.com.au "Karina was ebullient, brave and wry, with a passion for noise, laughter, family and chaos." https://t.co/dF2H71Xhao 12 hours ago

people

People James Bond Actor Rory Kinnear Loses His Sister to Coronavirus: 'Her Life Was Not Disposable' https://t.co/RVovtFQxl0 18 hours ago