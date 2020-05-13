Global  

DaBaby Hints At Another Major Takeover W/ Roddy Ricch's Rockstar Climbing The Charts: "Do I Smell Our 6th Consecutive Number 1?"

SOHH Wednesday, 13 May 2020
DaBaby Hints At Another Major Takeover W/ Roddy Ricch’s Rockstar Climbing The Charts: “Do I Smell Our 6th Consecutive Number 1?”North Carolina rapper DaBaby knows he’s sitting on audio gold. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his reaction to “Rockstar” continuing to grow in popularity. DaBaby’s Rocking This week, Baby went to Instagram to celebrate his must-hear tune climbing the urban radio charts. DB took things a step further to suggest the anthem is destined to […]

