Cat’s Out of the Bag: Find Out When Katy Perry’s New Album Is Dropping

Billboard.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Katy Perry announced the release date of her long-awaited sixth album on Wednesday (May 13), with a little help from Amazon's Alexa.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Katy Perry announces new album 'KP5' will be released in August

Katy Perry announces new album 'KP5' will be released in August 00:50

 The singer used Amazon Alexa to let her fans know when they can expect the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Witness'.

Is Taylor Swift Featured On Katy Perry's New Song 'Daisies'??

Some fans are putting things together… Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry about to drop a collaboration this week?! We all know Taylor is the queen of dropping...
Just Jared Jr

Katy Perry Wants to Crash Your ‘Daisies’ Zoom Watch Parties

Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth album, and is giving fans a fun way to experience the...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

