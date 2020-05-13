Cat’s Out of the Bag: Find Out When Katy Perry’s New Album Is Dropping

Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth album, and is giving fans a fun way to experience the... Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
moneek#PuffyLogic “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn't… https://t.co/CuRB3NOf1Q 2 seconds ago
Tony Thornton@BBCNews it was a mistake and all three apparently have taken there re tweets down, I do find it funny that they wh… https://t.co/6lRcumxgis 2 seconds ago