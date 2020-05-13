Global  

Matt Damon reveals his oldest daughter had coronavirus

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had coronavirus in New York while the rest of the Damon family quarantined in Ireland. The actor had been in Dublin shooting "The Last Duel" when the country began to shut down over COVID-19 concerns.

Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella,...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Matt Damon Daughter Had Coronavirus

Matt Damon Daughter Had Coronavirus 00:27

 Matt Damon Daughter Had Coronavirus

