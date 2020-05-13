Matt Damon reveals his oldest daughter had coronavirus
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had coronavirus in New York while the rest of the Damon family quarantined in Ireland. The actor had been in Dublin shooting "The Last Duel" when the country began to shut down over COVID-19 concerns.
Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella,...
All the Pretty Horses Movie trailer (2000) - Plot synopsis: Two Texas cowboys head to Mexico in search of work, but soon find themselves in trouble with the law after one of them falls in love with a..
Coronavirus is affecting families around the world, including Matt Damon's. As the pandemic wages on, the Oscar winner and father of four newly revealed his... E! Online Also reported by •Daily Caller •USATODAY.com •AceShowbiz •FOXNews.com