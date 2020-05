Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child with husband Sam Cusick! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro dancer announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday (May 13). “Ohhhhhh baby 👶 Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement,” she wrote. Lindsay and Sam have been married since 2015, and this will [...] 👓 View full article