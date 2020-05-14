Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Harvey Just Won Woman Crush Wednesday W/ Her New Golden Brown Selfie: “I Miss You”

SOHH Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Lori Harvey Just Won Woman Crush Wednesday W/ Her New Golden Brown Selfie: “I Miss You”Vixen Lori Harvey is out here making last-minute pitches for Woman Crush Wednesday honors. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a gushy selfie of herself flexing major black girl magic. Selfie Queen On Wednesday, Harvey returned to Instagram with her latest visual contribution since May 1. Her pic features Harvey showing some […]

The post Lori Harvey Just Won Woman Crush Wednesday W/ Her New Golden Brown Selfie: “I Miss You” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Trying to Take Selfie With Camel Gets Bitten on the Shoulder [Video]

Woman Trying to Take Selfie With Camel Gets Bitten on the Shoulder

This woman wanted to take a selfie with the camel sitting on the sand. She went closer to it and sat down. Suddenly, it bit her on the shoulder. She panicked and yelled, stepping away quickly. She..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan misses being a 'working woman on a working Wednesday'

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared her thoughts on social...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this