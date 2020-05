You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Matt Damon Daughter Had Coronavirus



Matt Damon Daughter Had Coronavirus Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 9 hours ago Matt Damon reveals ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Dublin



Hollywood star Matt Damon has described living in Ireland as being in a “fairy tale”. The actor and his family are in lockdown in Dublin where he had been filming the movie The Last Duel with.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Matt Damon talks coronavirus and 'Contagion,' reveals his daughter had virus 'early on' Matt Damon revealed his oldest daughter had coronavirus in New York City while the rest of the Damons quarantined in Ireland.

USATODAY.com 14 hours ago





Tweets about this