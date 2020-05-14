See Photos: Anil Kapoor shares his 'happiest memories' with the late Rishi Kapoor
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving his fans across the world heartbroken. The actor, who was battling cancer since 2018, is survived by his wife veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir and Riddhima.
Rishi Kapoor had countless fans and friends in the industry as well. One among them is...
Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday went down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from Sonam Kapoor's and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Saawariya' launch event. The actor called it one of the happiest moment of his life.
The ever young star Anil Kapoor shared his wedding story with his fans as he celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor on Tuesday. The... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •Bollywood Life
Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were the happiest at the premiere of Saawariya as it marked the film debut of their children, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Anil... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News