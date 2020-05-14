Global  

Sophie Turner shows off baby bump on stroll with Joe Jonas

Mid-Day Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
English actor Sophie Turner's baby bump was on display as she took a walk with husband Joe Jonas this week.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old former 'Game of Thrones' star, was dressed comfortably for her jaunt in a fitted sweatshirt, leggings, Ugg logo slippers and a face mask, while the 30-year-old crooner opted for a...
