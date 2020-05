Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ariana Grande is opening up about why fans will not see an album from her during quarantine. During her appearance with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “At Home” series, the 26-year-old singer shared that the notion of her putting together an album just isn’t in the cards. “I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out [...] 👓 View full article