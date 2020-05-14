Global  

Yellowstone, Grand Canyon join national parks set for limited reopenings

Reuters India Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Two of the most popular national parks in the American West - Yellowstone and Grand Canyon - will welcome back visitors on a limited basis over the next several days after lengthy closures due to the coronavirus, the government announced on Wednesday.
