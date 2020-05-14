Yellowstone, Grand Canyon join national parks set for limited reopenings
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Two of the most popular national parks in the American West - Yellowstone and Grand Canyon - will welcome back visitors on a limited basis over the next several days after lengthy closures due to the coronavirus, the government announced on Wednesday.
We all want to get out of the house, but going to a National Park requires a lot of preparation under these new social distancing guidelines. Here’s what you need to know before you plan your next visit.
BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsday
