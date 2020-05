Zachariasz RT @Independent: New Woody Allen film shunned by its cast members tops global box office thanks to coronavirus https://t.co/fNmR91QKWC 1 minute ago The Independent New Woody Allen film shunned by its cast members tops global box office thanks to coronavirus https://t.co/fNmR91QKWC 5 minutes ago Independent Film New Woody Allen film shunned by its cast members tops global box office thanks to coronavirus https://t.co/39y7NuKzWY 10 minutes ago Louisolation RT @ClaireShrugged: Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York tops global box office. Yeah, I can totally see why so many guys on twitter dot c… 12 minutes ago ⎊ edith ⍟ nsfr RT @IittIewomens: no but seriously i HATE the way that this is being marketed as ‘timothée chalamet’s a rainy day in new york’ to distract… 26 minutes ago Pierre Briançon Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York tops global box office https://t.co/FaDYn4O1Yn https://t.co/DEMtzdo20q 29 minutes ago M. RT @Nadie_lo_dijo: Woody Allen´s "A Rainy Day in New York" "I do have it on good authority that Chalamet has seen the film, and loved it.… 33 minutes ago Sue Crampton RT @JeanHatchet: Dunno why anyone would watch a Woody Allen movie these days. And Manhattan was one of my favourites but I won’t watch art… 43 minutes ago