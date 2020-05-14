Funk Legend Steve Arrington Shares New Single 'The Joys Of Love'

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Funk legend *Steve Arrington* has shared glorious new single 'The Joys Of Love'.



The bass player recorded some of the most sampled songs of all time, and his work underpins hip-hop's golden age.



A sought after figure, he appeared on Thundercat's phenomenal single 'Black Qualls' earlier this year, later appearing alongside the LA musician on Jimmy Kimmel.



Working with Stones Throw, blissed out new single 'The Joys Of Love' dips into 70s jazz-funk but gives it a 2k20 spin.



Produced by Mndsgn and Devin Morrison, it's a soulful burner, one we're totally infatuated by.



Tune in now.



