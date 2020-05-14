Katy Perry Wants to Crash Your ‘Daisies’ Zoom Watch Parties
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth album, and is giving fans a fun way to experience the track's music video together while social distancing.
