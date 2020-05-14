Global  

Katy Perry Wants to Crash Your ‘Daisies’ Zoom Watch Parties

Billboard.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth album, and is giving fans a fun way to experience the track's music video together while social distancing.
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song

Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song 01:26

 Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry squashed their “bad blood,”.fans of both have been rooting for a collaboration between the two singers.Here are the potential clues Twitter users have pointed out so far:.Perry announced that her next single, which is set to debut on May 15, will be called...

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry’s Digital Flower Shop ‘Katy’s Daisies’ Is in Full Bloom

Katy Perry might be having "Daisies," the first single of her fifth studio album, bloom next Friday, May 15, but she's spreading that joy earlier with her...
Billboard.com

Katy Perry responds to collab rumors surrounding former frenemy Taylor Swift, new song 'Daisies'

Could a Taylor Swift and Katy Perry collaboration be in the works? During an interview with Extra Monday, Perry addressed the "Daisies" rumors.
USATODAY.com

