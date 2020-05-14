How Do You Get A Rolling Loud Portugal Refund? Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fans air concerns...



*Rolling Loud* have cancelled their Portuguese instalment.



The mammoth hip-hop event was due to touch down on European soil this summer, building a colossal line up in the process.



Due to the spread of COVID-19 this year's event will not go ahead, with Rolling Loud Portugal re-scheduled for 2021.



The full statement makes it clear that direct refunds will not be offered, with fans asked to keep hold of their tickets for next summer's event.



Should this be unacceptable, ticket holders are advised that they can re-sale their pass through accredited agencies.



Naturally, this hasn't gone down well with fans who have already handed over their cash for an event billed to take place in 2020.



Here's the statement.







New dates. All tickets remain valid. Stay safe. Love y'all



For more information: https://t.co/WEZLDgUxxL pic.twitter.com/xamYWxgh3V



— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) May 14, 2020



Tweets about this laulau RT @Bachelor_Josh: So rolling loud Miami has an option for a refund but rolling loud Portugal doesn’t ..Portugal is cursed 3 minutes ago VinteUm 21 RT @joshmarcal: @KEEMSTAR yo rolling loud cancelled their event in Portugal and aren’t giving fans a direct refund can u report on it becau… 3 minutes ago BELLA 🇸🇳 So rolling Loud Portugal have done an Afronation on us https://t.co/nhEigu1b98 5 minutes ago molly ✨ RT @charlmjh: ANYONE WHO HAS BOUGHT A TICKET FOR ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL, THEY ARE IN BREACH OF THEIR ORIGINALLY SET OUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS… 8 minutes ago Charley Hidrey ANYONE WHO HAS BOUGHT A TICKET FOR ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL, THEY ARE IN BREACH OF THEIR ORIGINALLY SET OUT TERMS AND… https://t.co/pbqiqPGmwU 14 minutes ago 🤓 RT @Lumidayy: So Rolling Loud Portugal aren’t giving refunds as well yeah? Okayy time to call my bank again https://t.co/4DEyVuE7dK 17 minutes ago josh marcal @KEEMSTAR yo rolling loud cancelled their event in Portugal and aren’t giving fans a direct refund can u report on… https://t.co/JOBJV7aGeA 21 minutes ago CLASH Rolling Loud Portugal won't be taking place in 2020, it is confirmed... https://t.co/PwncJFLFvR https://t.co/guDwFVgpg6 25 minutes ago