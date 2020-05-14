Global  

Kanye West's Former Bodyguard Reveals His 'Ridiculous Rules'

Just Jared Thursday, 14 May 2020
Kanye West‘s former bodyguard is speaking out. Steve Stanulis stopped by the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn to discuss his experiences with the Ye rapper. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West During the chat, he revealed that Kanye has “some ridiculous rules.” “He wanted you to stay 10 [...]
 Kanye West's former bodyguard reveals his 'ridiculous rules' Steve Stanulis - who worked alongside the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - has claimed that he wasn't allowed to walk within 10 paces of the rapper, but Steve says that made his job even more difficult. He told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood...

