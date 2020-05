You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Channing Tatum gets himself tested for COVID-19 after his 40th birthday Actor Channing Tatum reportedly got himself tested for COVID-19 after his 40th birthday, to make sure he was in good health and eliminate the risk of spreading...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



Channing Tatum Tested for Coronavirus, Diagnosis Revealed Channing Tatum got tested for Coronavirus, and it was revealed he does not have the virus. Why did Channing get tested? Apparently it was to ensure his...

Just Jared 4 days ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Jenna Dewan Demands Channing Tatum Get Tested for Coronavirus After His Birthday Party https://t.co/ePkTLfJIhv https://t.co/XFdamLep3J 4 days ago NewsfeedsMedia Jenna Dewan 'demands ex Channing Tatum takes a COVID-19 test to protect their daughter' https://t.co/MwuBY3Ohtt 4 days ago