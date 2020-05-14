Watch: Blueface’s Baby’s Mother Flips Out, Jay-Z May Have A Secret Daughter + Drake Reveals His G.O.A.T List
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a few big topics including Blueface dealing with baby mama drama, JAY-Z possibly having a secret daughter and Drake reveals his all-time rap favorites. Watch and comment below!
