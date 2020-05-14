Jan Jansen Music The Jonas Brothers Have Enough New Songs for Another Album, But Do They Plan on Dropping It Soon?… https://t.co/T1voAgTeS0 23 minutes ago 🦄 RT @edgyyejii: How did two different jonas brothers manage to play demi? Ik they don’t have enough game for that so what’s really good 2 hours ago Maybe: Yeji How did two different jonas brothers manage to play demi? Ik they don’t have enough game for that so what’s really good 3 hours ago Chris 🧼Wash👏🏻 Finch 7 @MillionaireUK If I said Maroon 5, I'd have to check my playlist more. I've seen Camp Rock enough to know that it s… https://t.co/Dnt2XP9EDL 1 day ago Can't Stress Enough RT @5saucebaby: I literally cannot stress this enough: each day of MY life I have and will continue to KICK myself for not going to see the… 1 day ago ava🍑 I literally cannot stress this enough: each day of MY life I have and will continue to KICK myself for not going to… https://t.co/fso09qC4ra 1 day ago ❤️🖤💗 (´u w u`) 💙💛💚 Wait got me thinking cause of Qing's tweet Have you guys ever stanned a boyband that isnt asian? Like i stanned B… https://t.co/wx9dFJJWH4 1 week ago