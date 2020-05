Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chris Pratt is opening up about expecting with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Jurassic World actor sat down for an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush on Thursday (May 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrs Pratt “It’s been tough. Pickles and ice cream…I never thought I would like ‘em,” he joked of Katherine‘s pregnancy cravings. [...] 👓 View full article