Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

David Crosby is the man who donated sperm to Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher so that they could have their son Beckett. Now, he is reacting to the young man’s death. Beckett passed away this week at the young age of 21 from an opioid overdose. Melissa spoke out with a statement [...] 👓 View full article