Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From 2007: Brian Dennehy on the best part of acting

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 81. In this interview originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” June 10, 2007, Dennehy talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his remarkable career, from playing Macbeth as a 13-year-old, to his roles in such popular films as “First Blood” and ”Cocoon,” to his acclaimed work as one of the stage’s leading interpreters of Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now [Video]

Mindshare’s Brian DeCicco: The Key Variables Impacting Audience Planning Right Now

As the media industry continues to adapt to new realities, new insights have informed how companies are approaching audience planning. In a BeetCam interview, Brian DeCicco, executive director of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:50Published
Sylvester Stallone leads tributes to Brian Dennehy [Video]

Sylvester Stallone leads tributes to Brian Dennehy

Sylvester Stallone leads tributes to Brian Dennehy The Hollywood actor died of natural causes aged 81 on Wednesday, and Stallone raised the late star as a "brilliant performer" and said he helped him..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrivewaysFilm

Driveways RT @AndrewAhnFilms: I’m so happy @actorlucasjaye won Best Rising Star at @worldfest for his performance in @DrivewaysFilm! Feels extra spec… 2 days ago

AndrewAhnFilms

Andrew Ahn I’m so happy @actorlucasjaye won Best Rising Star at @worldfest for his performance in @DrivewaysFilm! Feels extra… https://t.co/jyrSlUvD79 2 days ago