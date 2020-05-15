Global  

Jonas Brothers Release Two New Songs - Listen to 'X' & 'Five More Minutes' Now!

Just Jared Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Jonas Brothers fans are going to love this news – the guys just released two new songs! Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas just dropped their new songs “Five More Minutes” and “X,” which they collaborated on with Karol G. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers fans might recognize “X,” as [...]
News video: Jonas Brothers Release Two New Singles

Jonas Brothers Release Two New Singles 00:32

 Jonas Brothers are treating their fans to a special surprise. The brothers released "XV," a special two-song bundle featuring their new single "X" and the single "Five More Minutes." The band will perform "X" on Lebron James' upcoming primetime special "Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of...

