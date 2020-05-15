Jonas Brothers Release Two New Songs - Listen to 'X' & 'Five More Minutes' Now!
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Jonas Brothers fans are going to love this news – the guys just released two new songs! Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas just dropped their new songs "Five More Minutes" and "X," which they collaborated on with Karol G. Jonas Brothers fans might recognize "X," as
Jonas Brothers are treating their fans to a special surprise. The brothers released "XV," a special two-song bundle featuring their new single "X" and the single "Five More Minutes." The band will perform "X" on Lebron James' upcoming primetime special "Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of...