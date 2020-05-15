Jonas Brothers Release Two New Songs - Listen to 'X' & 'Five More Minutes' Now!

ᵗᵉˢˢ did nick jonas really release a solo song within days of releasing two songs with the jonas brothers? 7 hours ago Helen E RT @TheAffinityMag: The Jonas Brothers have released a "set of summery songs that transport listeners to beaches and beyond." ☀️ Read our… 14 hours ago Affinity Magazine The Jonas Brothers have released a "set of summery songs that transport listeners to beaches and beyond." ☀️ Read… https://t.co/QMQh8NmiHK 15 hours ago Nat genuine now but how do the jonas brothers make their songs even more catchy every time they release one?? X is a tu… https://t.co/pxFDBe0lrP 18 hours ago Virgin Radio KW #LISTEN: @jonasbrothers Officially Release 2 Songs https://t.co/IlFWMTcSXH https://t.co/SR80SYpPwh 1 day ago Helen E RT @TheAffinityMag: The world may be in lockdown, but the @jonasbrothers have released a set of summery songs that transport listeners to b… 1 day ago Affinity Magazine The world may be in lockdown, but the @jonasbrothers have released a set of summery songs that transport listeners… https://t.co/azirABrusN 1 day ago KS95 Have you heard the TWO new songs from the #JonasBrothers?! Listen to #X and #FiveMoreMinutes now at… https://t.co/YKcuybk2vY 2 days ago