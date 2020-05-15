Katy Perry Drops 'Daisies' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Katy Perry has released the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album! “Daisies” was announced earlier this month and Katy, who is pregnant with her first child, will be performing the song live on TV for the first time on the season finale of American Idol on Sunday night. “It’s a song for all [...]
Katy Perry Announces New Album 'KP5' Will Be Released in August The singer used Amazon Alexa to let her fans know when they can expect the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Witness.' Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa The release date comes after Perry vowed to put out the record "quarantined or not" this...
Some fans are putting things together… Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry about to drop a collaboration this week?! We all know Taylor is the queen of dropping... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth album, and is giving fans a fun way to experience the... Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kkkkkkkaty RT @TS7Track3: Katy Perry drops #Daisies tonight with a surprise feature from Taylor Swift, your last saved meme is your reaction https://t… 3 minutes ago
Marcos Arellano Katy Perry drops new single Daisies, announces album release date https://t.co/rVFotrG21f 12 minutes ago
Meixi Potts 🌼 RT @SPIN: Katy Perry is back with "Daisies" off her new album that is out in August
https://t.co/8jqDhFHTnz 13 minutes ago