Teyana Taylor Delights With Michael Jackson-Inspired Choreography in 'Bare Wit Me' Video Teaser Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Along with the sneak peek at her upcoming music video, the Kanye West protege promises fans that her new album will come out in June as she writes, 'no games this time around.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Free RT Music News Teyana Taylor Delights With Michael Jackson-Inspired Choreography in 'Bare Wit Me' Video Teaser… https://t.co/xjADtzqhds 39 minutes ago Free RT Entertainment Teyana Taylor Delights With Michael Jackson-Inspired Choreography in 'Bare Wit Me' Video Teaser… https://t.co/UpeIzhbhKV 39 minutes ago