Jonas Brothers Drop New Songs 'X' & 'Five More Minutes' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
You know it’s a good day when the Jonas Brothers drop new music! Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas just released, not one, but two new songs titled “X” and “Five More Minutes.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers fans might recognize “X,” as it was featured during the end credits [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Jonas Brothers & Karol G Drop New Collab 'X' | Billboard News

Jonas Brothers & Karol G Drop New Collab 'X' | Billboard News 01:20

 After teasing fans that a collaboration with Karol G was on the way, the Jonas Brothers officially dropped their new single “X” at midnight on Friday (May 15).

Jonas Brothers' New Songs "X" and "Five More Minutes" Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend

We're suckers for new Jonas Brothers music. On Friday, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas dropped two new singles "X" and "5 More Minutes." Spicing things...
Jonas Brothers Release 'X' Quarantine Music Video With Karol G - Watch Now!

The Jonas Brothers just released their music video for one of their latest songs “X“! The guys – Kevin, Joe and Nick – filmed the video separately over...
