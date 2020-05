Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

DJ D-Nice, whose #ClubQuarantine concerts have become hugely popular in recent months, is giving back to first responders this weekend! The DJ will be performing the industry’s first full-scale socially distant drive-in concert at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL exclusively for first responders in their cars. 1/ST Preakness At Home’s Drive-InFieldFest will be held [...] 👓 View full article