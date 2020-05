Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Charli XCX has new music out! The 27-year-old singer just dropped her album How I’m Feeling Now – and you can listen to all 11 songs here! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX How I’m Feeling Now is Charli‘s fourth album. Back in April, Charli revealed that while in isolation because of [...] 👓 View full article