Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Little Fires Everywhere" writer Celeste Ng

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
For her second mega-bestselling novel, "Little Fires Everywhere" (now a Hulu miniseries), author Celeste Ng was inspired by the Cleveland, Ohio suburb where she grew up as the daughter of Hong Kong immigrants. In February she returned to Shaker Heights with correspondent Martha Teichner, to talk about her childhood in a progressive and diverse community, her stories of class and racial divides, and how she dealt with internet trolls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordan Elsass From "Little Fires Everywhere" Reveals What He's Binging [Video]

Jordan Elsass From "Little Fires Everywhere" Reveals What He's Binging

Jordan Elsass From "Little Fires Everywhere" Reveals What He's Binging

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:33Published
Little Fires Everywhere Makeup Tutorial | Crasch Course [Video]

Little Fires Everywhere Makeup Tutorial | Crasch Course

Are you Team Book or Team TV Show? Let's be honest, no one is ever Team TV Show. This week on Crasch Course, Bry unpacks how Little Fires Everywhere, a complex, emotional story on race and parenthood..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 11:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Fires Everywhere author on adapting her best-selling book for TV

Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng has revealed why she decided against writing the TV adaption of her best-selling book and explained her role as akin to...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

womensportsfilm

WomenSportsFilmFest RT @_elena: Day 21 of #100DaysofWomeninFilm honors the memory of director Lynn Shelton (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Little Fires Everywh… 3 days ago

_elena

Elena Rossini ✨ #ThisIsWhataFilmDirectorLooksLike Day 21 of #100DaysofWomeninFilm honors the memory of director Lynn Shelton (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Little F… https://t.co/f9h3ixnBGG 3 days ago

fancaster

Fancaster RIP Director, independent filmmaker, writer and producer Lynn Shelton. Gone at 54. https://t.co/P9Vy1OdakR & see… https://t.co/GUPCuAYRja 4 days ago

KingMar_

m. The writer of little fires everywhere died today 😕 5 days ago

SdotLane

Shana Bo’Bana @6MBliss The writer of Little fires Everywhere...😥 5 days ago

1895Films

1895 Films We were saddened to learn of the passing of writer-director-producer Lynn Shelton, best known for her work on Humpd… https://t.co/ByBgyJYRWN 5 days ago

adamjdaniel

Adam Daniel A sad loss at such a young age - I wrote my Honours thesis on Humpday, and I’ve been such a fan of her work as a wr… https://t.co/mkzDQ8rA8g 5 days ago

KyleGamgee

Kyle RT @the_moviebob: OH NO! How terrible - writer-director Lynn Shelton, gone at 54 😔 Deepest condolences to her friends and family; and to h… 6 days ago