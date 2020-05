Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's superhero film Ball and Chain will be released on Netflix. According to Variety, the film has been acquired by the online video streaming platform and Oscar nominee Emily V Gordon has been tasked to write the script. 'Ball and Chain' is an adaptation of Scott Lobdell's comic of the same... 👓 View full article