Katy Perry Shares New Lockdown Jewel 'Daisies'

Her new album is out this summer...



*Katy Perry* has shared her new single 'Daisies'.



The single was seemingly written some time ago, but has taken on a new meaning during the COVID pandemic.



Out now, 'Daisies' is a defiant return, with Katy's biting vocal declaring itself to be "a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself..."



The single is taken from her new studio album, which will follow on August 14th.



Film maker Liza Voloshin shot the video for 'Daisies', with the two maintaining social distancing rules throughout.



Watch it now.



