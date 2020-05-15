It's Here! Charli XCX Releases New Album 'how i'm feeling now'
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Listen to it in full...
*Charli XCX* has shared her new album 'how i'm feeling now' in full.
The pop star has been in lockdown for the past six weeks, but has decided to use her time wisely.
Writing, recording, and producing an album in real time, she engaged with fans as a key aspect of the creative process.
Well, it's now online - 'how i'm feeling now' is available to stream in full, completing her stated timescale.
How does it measure to her other work? Tune in below, and get involved in the debate on Twitter.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine