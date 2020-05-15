It's Here! Charli XCX Releases New Album 'how i'm feeling now' Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Listen to it in full...



*Charli XCX* has shared her new album 'how i'm feeling now' in full.



The pop star has been in lockdown for the past six weeks, but has decided to use her time wisely.



Writing, recording, and producing an album in real time, she engaged with fans as a key aspect of the creative process.



Well, it's now online - 'how i'm feeling now' is available to stream in full, completing her stated timescale.



How does it measure to her other work? Tune in below, and get involved in the debate on Twitter.



