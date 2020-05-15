Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe is p...

Express and Star Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
He recorded the one-off episode at home with the help of his wife Konnie Huq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe has every viewer saying the same thing

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe has every viewer saying the same thingThe Black Mirror creator, 49, offered a characteristically acerbic look at the coronavirus pandemic in a special episode on BBC Two on Thursday
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTechRadarIndependentBBC News

Tweets about this

PaulCun4

PaulCun RT @guardian: Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe review – urgent, exasperated perfection https://t.co/0vfmMK0yiP 2 minutes ago

Fullhou66671173

Johnny Milne. Charlie you are such a dick. You know how difficult it was for Philip to come out. Fuck off Charlie… https://t.co/kB0vTVLjwR 4 minutes ago

bjh_ip

Ben Hoyle Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe https://t.co/qJXdKUOpVW [Excellent - will have to watch this later. Brooker's take… https://t.co/diRPCKSYrM 10 minutes ago

KeithBennett58

Keith Bennett RT @Independent: Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe hailed as a ‘furious time capsule’ and the ‘winner of lockdown telly’ https://t.co/nkTAMV… 10 minutes ago

nemmersis

☠ Nemmersis ☠ RT @PhelpsieSarah: If you missed it, get you to @BBCiPlayer bc it is, as ever, glorious & furious & bracing. Also, I love u, Barry Shitpea… 11 minutes ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @Metro_Ents: Give the people what they want, we say @charltonbrooker https://t.co/7NZgMCzq8N 12 minutes ago

olivia_tinker98

Liv Tinker Do you think generations to come will look back at the TV genius which is Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe 12 minutes ago

scriptangel1

Script Angel RT @BritishComedy: Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe is on BBC2 at 9pm. @charltonbrooker introduces it via this interview: https://t.co/NdqY… 12 minutes ago