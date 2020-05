'Superman and Lois' Crossover Episode Featuring 'Batwoman' Being Worked On Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

During a press conference, The CW chairman Mark Pedowitz confirms that the special two-hour event, in which the two iconic superheroes meet, is being developed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this