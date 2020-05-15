Global  

Joyner Lucas + Will Smith Release Their Hard-Hitting Will Remix: “I Feel Like A Prince That Turned To A King”

SOHH Friday, 15 May 2020
Joyner Lucas + Will Smith Release Their Hard-Hitting Will Remix: “I Feel Like A Prince That Turned To A King”East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas has secured a legendary collaboration. The hip-hop star has shocked the world with a new Will Smith-featured “Will” remix. Will Power On Friday, both Joyner and Will unleashed the must-hear revamped anthem. The song features Smith putting in some serious lyrical work and shouting out legends like Nelson Mandela and […]

The post Joyner Lucas + Will Smith Release Their Hard-Hitting Will Remix: “I Feel Like A Prince That Turned To A King” appeared first on .
