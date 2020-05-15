The Notebook, Coyote Ugly, Easy A & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Weekend!
Friday, 15 May 2020 (
5 days ago)
It's finally the weekend, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch this week while you are snuggled up on the couch social distancing. After a long...
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
5 days ago
Happy Friday! Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay is here once again to give us the inside scoop on all the best movies to stream this weekend! Whether you want a family movie, a rom-com, or an action movie, Ryan has you covered! Ryan's recommendations for this week are: 1. SCOOB! / Warner Bros. 2.... Ryan Jay Gets Stream-y this Weekend! 04:11
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Film Critic Josh Bell's 'The Bell Breakdown' | May 8 If you plan on staying inside this weekend, there are new movies for you to enjoy. Josh Bell breaks down the the two best movies to watch this weekend. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago
New Movies to Stream this Weekend! Are you running out of Netflix and Hulu recommendations? Looking for some top notch entertainment this weekend? Well have no fear, Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay is Here! Ryan's stream-worthy.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:23 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this