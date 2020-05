Mediaite Say Hello to My Little Film: Scarface Reboot to Be Helmed By 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino https://t.co/JwZ2CLlSYt 31 minutes ago Dominic Burford @PriyaRaju You can't improve Scarface. It's a classic. An absolutely brilliant film. "Say hello to my little friend" 😎 😉 9 hours ago Joe Pransky I don’t condone this madness. Keep the ‘83 version or SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND. If anything, make a Pacino mov… https://t.co/blAix3sQSD 10 hours ago REBELLER If Guadagnino jumps out at you, the joke is "Say hello to my little peach!" If the Coens are what you notice, the j… https://t.co/nX4eZZzvYw 19 hours ago Eric C. Keast RT @exclaimdotca: Scarface will soon say hello to his little friends Luca Guadagnino and the Coen brothers https://t.co/EuO906bleR 20 hours ago Exclaim! Scarface will soon say hello to his little friends Luca Guadagnino and the Coen brothers https://t.co/EuO906bleR 20 hours ago ky missed the beginning of scarface but waited all the way thru the film just to see the bit when al pacino says 'say… https://t.co/M1AYKcoJdh 6 days ago