Pretty Things Singer Phil May Has Died

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Following an accident at his home...



*The Pretty Things* vocalist *Phil May* has died.



The legendary group emerged from the British R&B boom, with their frenzied take on the blues attracting wild audiences.



Famously wearing their hair longer than the Rolling Stones, the band moved from quicksilver rhythm 'n' blues to proto garage punk, before exploding in the psychedelic day-dream of 'SF Sorrow'.



Arguably rock's first true conceptual statement, 'SF Sorrow' was followed by a lengthy move into hard rock as the 70s dawned.



Writing, touring, and recording almost to the end, Phil May led The Pretty Things from start to finish - sadly, his family have confirmed that the seminal vocalist has died.



A statement reads: "Phil May passed away at 7.05am on Friday 15 May at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Kings Lynn, Norfolk. He was 75. He had been locked down in Norfolk with his family and, during the week Phil had suffered a fall from his bike and had undergone emergency hip surgery, after which complications set in."



It continues: "Phil had been in poor health for some time when the Pretty Things played their last live concert, ‘The Final Bow’, on 13 December 2018 at the Indigo, O2 where they were joined onstage by old friends David Gilmour and Van Morrison."



Terribly sad news - our thoughts are with his family and friends.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Following an accident at his home...*The Pretty Things* vocalist *Phil May* has died.The legendary group emerged from the British R&B boom, with their frenzied take on the blues attracting wild audiences.Famously wearing their hair longer than the Rolling Stones, the band moved from quicksilver rhythm 'n' blues to proto garage punk, before exploding in the psychedelic day-dream of 'SF Sorrow'.Arguably rock's first true conceptual statement, 'SF Sorrow' was followed by a lengthy move into hard rock as the 70s dawned.Writing, touring, and recording almost to the end, Phil May led The Pretty Things from start to finish - sadly, his family have confirmed that the seminal vocalist has died.A statement reads: "Phil May passed away at 7.05am on Friday 15 May at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Kings Lynn, Norfolk. He was 75. He had been locked down in Norfolk with his family and, during the week Phil had suffered a fall from his bike and had undergone emergency hip surgery, after which complications set in."It continues: "Phil had been in poor health for some time when the Pretty Things played their last live concert, ‘The Final Bow’, on 13 December 2018 at the Indigo, O2 where they were joined onstage by old friends David Gilmour and Van Morrison."Terribly sad news - our thoughts are with his family and friends.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

