Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber turned down Kehlani collaboration



Justin Bieber turned down Kehlani collaboration Although the pair worked together on 'Get Me', a promotional single from Bieber's fifth studio album, 'Changes', he declined an invitation to sing on a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago Taylor Swift Slams Former Label Releasing New Album



(CNN) The longtime feud between Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. The singer took to social media on Thursday to say that she did not support the release of a new album.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Justin Bieber Sparks Debate After Claiming 'Changes' Is R n B Album https://t.co/hJjkZB32rr https://t.co/2ML4TGwIHh 2 days ago Power 96.5 IS JB R&B!? Kehlani pushes to get an R&B album to #1 on the Billboard charts and Justin Bieber chimes in saying he… https://t.co/599iN8RKwj 2 days ago RavinTV™ Justin Bieber Tries To Fact-Check Kehlani And Sparks A Debate https://t.co/aGL7ZJkWf4 3 days ago UNEEDBEATZ Justin Bieber Tries To Fact-Check Kehlani And Sparks A Debate https://t.co/j0Hsc0hYpJ 3 days ago Monkeyman RT @HotNewHipHop: Some fans are questioning whether or not Justin Bieber makes r&b 🤔 https://t.co/qspu3ujEu6 3 days ago HotNewHipHop Some fans are questioning whether or not Justin Bieber makes r&b 🤔 https://t.co/qspu3ujEu6 3 days ago ♪music4you♪ Justin Bieber Tries To Fact-Check Kehlani And Sparks A Debate https://t.co/Fx3tMjWqpv https://t.co/ze8dk6NWKa 3 days ago DJ Tariji Justin Bieber Tries To Fact-Check Kehlani And Sparks A Debate https://t.co/aUkHTKutxy https://t.co/GO0P4eroXH 3 days ago