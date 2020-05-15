Global  

Brec Bassinger Dishes On Stunt Training For 'DC's Stargirl'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Brec Bassinger is opening up about the intense training she had to go through for her role as DC’s Stargirl! The 20-year-old actress stars as the title character in the upcoming series, which premieres next week. “I did have a background in gymnastics, as well as competitive cheerleading,” she told ComingSoon.net. “I went down to [...]
