Brec Bassinger Dishes On Stunt Training For 'DC's Stargirl' Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Brec Bassinger is opening up about the intense training she had to go through for her role as DC’s Stargirl! The 20-year-old actress stars as the title character in the upcoming series, which premieres next week. “I did have a background in gymnastics, as well as competitive cheerleading,” she told ComingSoon.net. “I went down to [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Stargirl - Legacy



DC's Stargirl (The CW) "Legacy" Trailer HD - Brec Bassinger Superhero series Stargirl premieres Tuesday May 19th on The CW. Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger),.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago DC's Stargirl Trailer - Rebel



Stargirl premieres Tuesday May 19th on The CW. Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:35 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this