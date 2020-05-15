Brec Bassinger Dishes On Stunt Training For 'DC's Stargirl'
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Brec Bassinger is opening up about the intense training she had to go through for her role as DC’s Stargirl! The 20-year-old actress stars as the title character in the upcoming series, which premieres next week. “I did have a background in gymnastics, as well as competitive cheerleading,” she told ComingSoon.net. “I went down to [...]
Stargirl premieres Tuesday May 19th on The CW. Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the..