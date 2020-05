You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources PETA Claims Cow Milk Is A Symbol Of White Supremacists



PETA is at it again, and better than ever with a new claim saying cow’s milk is “a symbol of white supremacy.” The organization, known for their full name, People for the Ethical Treatment of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:00 Published on March 23, 2020

Tweets about this