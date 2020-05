Mad Max: Fury Road was released on May 5, 2015 – 5.15.15. To mark its fifth anniversary on Friday, The New York Times has published an oral history of Mad Max:...

Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Jackson on 'Mad Max' Set Charlize Theron has shared a rare photo of her daughter Jackson, taken on the set of the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road. The Oscar-winning actress is taking a...

Just Jared 19 hours ago