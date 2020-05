You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dreambuilders Movie



Dreambuilders Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Minna’s life is turned upside down when her dad’s new fiancée Helena and her daughter Jenny move in. Her new stepsister Jenny turns out to be.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 17 hours ago John Legend and Jennifer Hudson lead Disney magical singalong



John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Katy Perry brought the Disney magic to people's homes with a Family Singalong. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘The Voice’ Winners: Which Coach & Singer Won Each Season? NBC's The Voice premiered its sixteenth season on Monday (Feb. 25), welcoming John Legend to the rotating panel of celebrity coaches. Below is a complete list of...

Billboard.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this