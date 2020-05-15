Global  

Little Richard to be buried at historically black college

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama. Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public. Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the […]
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Little Richard Dies From Bone Cancer At Age 87

Little Richard Dies From Bone Cancer At Age 87 00:32

 Little Richard, who built his legacy with the sound of rhythm and blues and gospel, died at the age of 87. The man known as the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” died from bone cancer complications. According to Reuters, the Grammy Award winner entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for hits like...

