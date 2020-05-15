Global  

The Tony Awards Will Be Replaced By a 'Grease' Sing-a-long & People Are Not Happy

Just Jared Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The 2020 Tony Awards was scheduled to take place on June 7, but the show has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic, so CBS has decided to fill that slot with a Grease singalong special. The network has announced that the broadcast television premiere of Grease Sing-A-Long will air as part of the Sunday [...]
