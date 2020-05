Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wendy Williams doesn’t have nice things to say about Mary-Kate Olsen and her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy. The 33-year-old fashion designer is currently going through a divorce from Olivier, 50, and Wendy made comments about their relationship on her talk show. “Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen — she’s getting a divorce. Normally we don’t cheer [...] 👓 View full article