Recent related videos from verified sources Anya Taylor-Joy approached for Mad Max spin-off



Anya Taylor-Joy has met with director George Miller about the possibility of starring in the 'Mad Max' spin-off centred around Furiosa. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:49 Published on March 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources George Miller Ditches Charlize Theron for Younger Actress in 'Mad Max' Spin-Off The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director prefers casting a younger star as he abandons plans to make the original Furiosa depicter look younger for the upcoming...

AceShowbiz 5 hours ago



Charlize Theron Will Not Reprise Role in Furiosa Spinoff Movie George Miller, the director of the hit movie Mad Max: Fury Road, is opening up about the upcoming Furiosa spinoff movie. Charlize Theron played the role of...

Just Jared 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this